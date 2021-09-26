20:30

Friday, Sep 24, 2021 Wildfire emergency forces new evacuations in the West; Arizona 'audit' results reaffirm Biden's victory over Trump; Actor William Shatner going to space

20:26

Thursday, Sep 23, 2021 Border crisis: Horse patrol temporarily suspended in Del Rio; 1 dead, 13 hurt in supermarket shooting near Memphis; Warrant issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest in Wyoming

19:27

Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021 Ongoing evacuations in Canary Islands after volcanic eruption; Pfizer's COVID-19 booster could come by end of week; Oldest park ranger in the US turns 100

20:29

Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021 South Korean President Moon comments on North Korea's nuclear program; Federal authorities ramp up deportations in Texas; Woman surprises relative with kidney donation

20:20

Monday, Sep 20, 2021 FBI, police raid Florida home of Gabby Petito's boyfriend; 2 students shot, 2 injured at Virginia high school; America Strong: Teachers going above and beyond

20:23

Sunday, Sep 19, 2021 Body found in search for Gabby Petito; Military plane falls from sky, crashes in populated area; SpaceX splashes down, marking another successful mission

20:15

Friday, Sep 17, 2021 Texas city declares state of emergency over migrants; US admits error in Afghanistan drone strike that killed 7 children; SpaceX crew answers questions from children at St. Jude

20:08

Thursday, Sep 16, 2021 Capitol security ramps up ahead of weekend protests; Video shows missing woman days before disappearance; All-civilian crew completes 1st full day in space

20:16

Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021 Olympic gymnasts testify in Congress about sexual abuse; Boyfriend named person of interest in search for missing woman; SpaceX launches 1st private flight to space

19:58

Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021 Disney's 'Lion King' is back on Broadway; Apple releases emergency software update; Pfizer announces timeline for child vaccinations

20:14

Monday, Sep 13, 2021 Millions of kids head back to school amid COVID-19 fears; Capitol Police arrest suspected white supremacist; High-stakes recall election in California

19:51

Sunday, Sep 12, 2021 FBI releases long-secret document on 9/11; Massive explosion rocks apartment complex outside Atlanta; California recall election comes down to the wire

21:16

Friday, Sep 10, 2021 Biden faces GOP criticism for new federal vaccine requirements; America remembers the 9/11 attacks; 2nd charter plane flies out of Afghanistan

20:00

Thursday, Sep 09, 2021 Justice Department sues Texas over abortion law; Vaccines to be required for businesses with 100-plus employees: Biden; Klobuchar reveals cancer diagnosis

20:04

Wednesday, Sep 08, 2021 FBI release video of Capitol riot bomb suspect; Female survivors share their 9/11 stories; Over 100,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized ahead of fall

20:22

Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021 Biden tours storm damage on the East Coast; Pediatric COVID-19 infections surge to 252,000 last week; Texas lawmakers sign sweeping new voting law

19:45

Monday, Sep 06, 2021 Labor Day travel fuels fresh COVID-19 fears; 4 Americans escape Afghanistan by land; 7 million Americans lose unemployment benefits

20:20

Sunday, Sep 05, 2021 Chairman of Joint Chiefs speaks out on Afghanistan; Death toll rises from remnants of Hurricane Ida; More than 7 million set to lose jobless benefits

19:29