S12E271Monday, October 4, 2021
Nationwide outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp; California crews race to contain massive oil spill; COVID-19 mandate takes effect in New York City&#8217;s public schools
NR | 10.04.21 | 20:30 | CC
20:19
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021Crews work to contain major oil spill in California; Sweeping new COVID-19 mandates set to take effect; Effects of supply shortages begin to set inNR
20:11
Friday, Oct 01, 2021Merck announces promising COVID-19 treatment; Police release new bodycam footage of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie; Biden travels to Capitol Hill to meet with House DemocratsNR