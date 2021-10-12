Skip to Content
-
S12E278Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Autopsy shows Gabby Petito died by strangulation; Las Vegas Raiders head coach resigns after reportedly vulgar emails; Brothers reunited for 1st time in 50 years
NR | 10.12.21 | 20:44 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:42
20:39
20:41
20:26
20:22
20:16
20:15
20:06
20:30
20:19
20:11
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Tuesday, October 12, 2021