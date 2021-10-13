Skip to Content
-
S12E279Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Biden meets with business leaders over bottlenecks; William Shatner makes history as oldest man in space; Union says film, television crews will strike nationwide
NR | 10.13.21 | 20:39 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:44
20:41
20:26
20:22
20:16
20:15
20:06
20:30
20:19
20:11
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Wednesday, October 13, 2021