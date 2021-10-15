S12E281Friday, October 15, 2021
FDA panel votes to authorize J&J booster shot; Clinton admitted to hospital with infection; Amputee beats breast cancer, continues to inspire
NR | 10.15.21 | 20:53 | CC
20:42
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021FDA panel votes to recommend Moderna booster shot; Teen sentenced to maximum time in prison for killing student; Farmers working hard to supply pumpkins for the seasonNR
20:39
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021Biden meets with business leaders over bottlenecks; William Shatner makes history as oldest man in space; Union says film, television crews will strike nationwideNR
20:44
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021Autopsy shows Gabby Petito died by strangulation; Las Vegas Raiders head coach resigns after reportedly vulgar emails; Brothers reunited for 1st time in 50 yearsNR
20:41
Monday, Oct 11, 2021Small plane crashes into UPS truck in California neighborhood; Merck applied for US emergency use authorization for COVID-19 pill; Made in America: Boston MarathonNR
20:26
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021Southwest Airlines cancels at least a quarter of its flights; COVID-19 numbers begin to trend downward; Appeals court reinstates Texas abortion lawNR
20:22
Friday, Oct 08, 2021CDC panel to meet on Moderna, J&J boosters; Trump allies face subpoenas in Jan. 6 investigation; Parents found guilty in college admissions scandalNR
20:16
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021Pfizer applies for authorization of vaccines for kids 5 to 11 years old; Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas abortion law; Criminal investigation opened into California oil spillNR
20:15
Wednesday, Oct 06, 20214 injured in Texas high school shooting; Coast Guard calls California oil spill 'major marine casualty'; Los Angeles passes sweeping vaccine mandateNR
20:06
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021Facebook whistleblower claims site is dangerous for children, democracy; FDA reviews Johnson & Johnson booster shot next week; California governor declares state of emergency to clean oil spillNR
20:30
Monday, Oct 04, 2021Nationwide outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp; California crews race to contain massive oil spill; COVID-19 mandate takes effect in New York City&#8217;s public schoolsNR
20:19
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021Crews work to contain major oil spill in California; Sweeping new COVID-19 mandates set to take effect; Effects of supply shortages begin to set inNR
20:11
Friday, Oct 01, 2021Merck announces promising COVID-19 treatment; Police release new bodycam footage of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie; Biden travels to Capitol Hill to meet with House DemocratsNR