20:42

Thursday, Oct 14, 2021 FDA panel votes to recommend Moderna booster shot; Teen sentenced to maximum time in prison for killing student; Farmers working hard to supply pumpkins for the season

20:39

Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021 Biden meets with business leaders over bottlenecks; William Shatner makes history as oldest man in space; Union says film, television crews will strike nationwide

20:44

Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021 Autopsy shows Gabby Petito died by strangulation; Las Vegas Raiders head coach resigns after reportedly vulgar emails; Brothers reunited for 1st time in 50 years

20:41

Monday, Oct 11, 2021 Small plane crashes into UPS truck in California neighborhood; Merck applied for US emergency use authorization for COVID-19 pill; Made in America: Boston Marathon

20:26

Sunday, Oct 10, 2021 Southwest Airlines cancels at least a quarter of its flights; COVID-19 numbers begin to trend downward; Appeals court reinstates Texas abortion law

20:22

Friday, Oct 08, 2021 CDC panel to meet on Moderna, J&J boosters; Trump allies face subpoenas in Jan. 6 investigation; Parents found guilty in college admissions scandal

20:16

Thursday, Oct 07, 2021 Pfizer applies for authorization of vaccines for kids 5 to 11 years old; Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas abortion law; Criminal investigation opened into California oil spill

20:15

Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021 4 injured in Texas high school shooting; Coast Guard calls California oil spill 'major marine casualty'; Los Angeles passes sweeping vaccine mandate

20:06

Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021 Facebook whistleblower claims site is dangerous for children, democracy; FDA reviews Johnson & Johnson booster shot next week; California governor declares state of emergency to clean oil spill

20:30

Monday, Oct 04, 2021 Nationwide outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp; California crews race to contain massive oil spill; COVID-19 mandate takes effect in New York City’s public schools

20:19

Sunday, Oct 03, 2021 Crews work to contain major oil spill in California; Sweeping new COVID-19 mandates set to take effect; Effects of supply shortages begin to set in

20:11