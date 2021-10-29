Skip to Content
S12E293Friday, October 29, 2021
Biden in Rome at G-20 summit; FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11; Doctors advise Queen Elizabeth to rest for 2 weeks
