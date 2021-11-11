Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand during trial; New Jersey man gets 41 months in Capitol Hill riots; CMA Foundation honors US educators

Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand during trial; New Jersey man gets 41 months in Capitol Hill riots; CMA Foundation honors US educators

Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand during trial; New Jersey man gets 41 months in Capitol Hill riots; CMA Foundation honors US educators

Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021 Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand during trial; New Jersey man gets 41 months in Capitol Hill riots; CMA Foundation honors US educators

NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledges COVID-19 fallout; Jan. 6 committee issues 10 more subpoenas; Public allowed to lay flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledges COVID-19 fallout; Jan. 6 committee issues 10 more subpoenas; Public allowed to lay flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledges COVID-19 fallout; Jan. 6 committee issues 10 more subpoenas; Public allowed to lay flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021 NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledges COVID-19 fallout; Jan. 6 committee issues 10 more subpoenas; Public allowed to lay flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

21:00