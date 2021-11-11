Skip to Content
-
S12E304Thursday, November 11, 2021
Defense rests case in Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial; COVID-19 cases rising in 22 states; Surveillance video shows Ahmaud Arbery the day he was chased
NR | 11.11.21 | 21:00 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:46
20:45
21:00
18:11
20:02
20:21
20:35
20:44
21:25
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Thursday, November 11, 2021