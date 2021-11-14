20:53

Friday, Nov 12, 2021 DOJ charges Steve Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress; Rittenhouse judge indicates he will likely allow jury to consider lesser charge; COVID-19 cases rise more than 10% in nearly half US states

Thursday, Nov 11, 2021 Defense rests case in Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial; COVID-19 cases rising in 22 states; Surveillance video shows Ahmaud Arbery the day he was chased

Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021 Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand during trial; New Jersey man gets 41 months in Capitol Hill riots; CMA Foundation honors US educators

Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021 NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledges COVID-19 fallout; Jan. 6 committee issues 10 more subpoenas; Public allowed to lay flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

Monday, Nov 08, 2021 New book account of what Trump said day after he lost election; US borders reopen for fully vaccinated visitors; FBI assists investigation into deadly crowd surge at Astroworld Festival

Sunday, Nov 07, 2021 Tragedy strikes Astroworld music festival in Houston; Biden prepares to sign massive infrastructure bill; Soaring fuel prices already being felt by Americans

Friday, Nov 05, 2021 Biden close to moving forward on domestic agenda; Pfizer announces potentially new COVID-19 treatment pill; Nation pays tribute to Colin Powell

Thursday, Nov 04, 2021 Federal government sets Jan. 4 vaccine deadline; Reports of shooting at resort in Mexico; Madagascar donations pour in from ‘World News Tonight’ viewers

Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021 New Virginia governor's election sends message from voters; 5- to 11-year-old children receive 1st vaccine doses; Brownie bakery creates jobs

Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021 Village in India dependent on coal for jobs; CDC experts vote to recommend Pfizer shot for kids 5 to 11; Cokie Roberts' husband outlines life of legendary ABC News anchor in new book

