S12E306Sunday, November 14, 2021
Kenosha, Wisconsin, on edge; Inflation hitting Americans hard; Steve Bannon scheduled to turn himself in
NR | 11.14.21 | 20:49 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:53
Friday, Nov 12, 2021DOJ charges Steve Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress; Rittenhouse judge indicates he will likely allow jury to consider lesser charge; COVID-19 cases rise more than 10% in nearly half US statesNR
21:00
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021Defense rests case in Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial; COVID-19 cases rising in 22 states; Surveillance video shows Ahmaud Arbery the day he was chasedNR
20:46
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand during trial; New Jersey man gets 41 months in Capitol Hill riots; CMA Foundation honors US educatorsNR
20:45
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledges COVID-19 fallout; Jan. 6 committee issues 10 more subpoenas; Public allowed to lay flowers at Tomb of Unknown SoldierNR
21:00
Monday, Nov 08, 2021New book account of what Trump said day after he lost election; US borders reopen for fully vaccinated visitors; FBI assists investigation into deadly crowd surge at Astroworld FestivalNR
18:11
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021Tragedy strikes Astroworld music festival in Houston; Biden prepares to sign massive infrastructure bill; Soaring fuel prices already being felt by AmericansNR
20:02
Friday, Nov 05, 2021Biden close to moving forward on domestic agenda; Pfizer announces potentially new COVID-19 treatment pill; Nation pays tribute to Colin PowellNR
20:21
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021Federal government sets Jan. 4 vaccine deadline; Reports of shooting at resort in Mexico; Madagascar donations pour in from ‘World News Tonight’ viewersNR
20:35
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021New Virginia governor's election sends message from voters; 5- to 11-year-old children receive 1st vaccine doses; Brownie bakery creates jobsNR
20:44
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021Village in India dependent on coal for jobs; CDC experts vote to recommend Pfizer shot for kids 5 to 11; Cokie Roberts' husband outlines life of legendary ABC News anchor in new bookNR
21:25
Monday, Nov 01, 2021New York City puts 9,000 unvaccinated city workers on unpaid leave; World leaders meet to discuss climate change at environmental summit; American Airlines cancels hundreds of flightsNR