Skip to Content
-
S12E308Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Jury deliberates on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial; Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 antiviral pill; Floods displace hundreds of families in Washington state
NR | 11.16.21 | 20:47 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:58
20:49
20:53
21:00
20:46
20:45
21:00
18:11
20:02
20:21
20:35
20:44
21:25
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Tuesday, November 16, 2021