20:47

Thursday, Nov 25, 2021 Thanksgiving celebrations return since start of COVID-19 pandemic; High fire danger leads to safety power shutoffs in Southern California; Biden spoke to troops on Thanksgiving

20:43

Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021 All 3 men found guilty of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery; Millions expected to travel for Thanksgiving; Concern holidays could fuel COVID-19 surge

20:45

Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021 Christmas parade suspect arrested; Biden addresses rising gas prices across the US; Child COVID-19 cases ‘extremely high,’ raising concern

20:53

Monday, Nov 22, 2021 At least 5 killed after SUV drives through Wisconsin Christmas parade; Vaccine deadline approaches for 3.5 million federal employees; US sees spate of flash mob robberies

20:53

Sunday, Nov 21, 2021 2 of 17 Christian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti freed; SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin; Closing arguments set to begin in Ahmaud Arbery case

20:27

Friday, Nov 19, 2021 Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges; CDC advisory panel recommends COVID-19 booster for all adults; House passes nearly $2 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

20:35

Thursday, Nov 18, 2021 Defense rests in Ahmaud Arbery case; FDA expected to authorize booster shots for all adults; Protestors gather while the jury for Kyle Rittenhouse deliberates

21:42

Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021 Defendant takes stand in Ahmaud Arbery trial; Defense calls mistrial in Kyle Rittenhouse trial; FDA to consider Pfizer, Moderna booster shots for all adults

20:47

Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021 Jury deliberates on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial; Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 antiviral pill; Floods displace hundreds of families in Washington state

20:58

Monday, Nov 15, 2021 Closing arguments presented in Kyle Rittenhouse trial; Biden celebrates win on bipartisan infrastructure bill; Bannon appears in court to face criminal contempt charges

20:49

Sunday, Nov 14, 2021 Kenosha, Wisconsin, on edge; Inflation hitting Americans hard; Steve Bannon scheduled to turn himself in

20:53

Friday, Nov 12, 2021 DOJ charges Steve Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress; Rittenhouse judge indicates he will likely allow jury to consider lesser charge; COVID-19 cases rise more than 10% in nearly half US states

21:00

Thursday, Nov 11, 2021 Defense rests case in Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial; COVID-19 cases rising in 22 states; Surveillance video shows Ahmaud Arbery the day he was chased

20:46

Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021 Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand during trial; New Jersey man gets 41 months in Capitol Hill riots; CMA Foundation honors US educators

20:45

Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021 NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledges COVID-19 fallout; Jan. 6 committee issues 10 more subpoenas; Public allowed to lay flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

21:00

Monday, Nov 08, 2021 New book account of what Trump said day after he lost election; US borders reopen for fully vaccinated visitors; FBI assists investigation into deadly crowd surge at Astroworld Festival

18:11

Sunday, Nov 07, 2021 Tragedy strikes Astroworld music festival in Houston; Biden prepares to sign massive infrastructure bill; Soaring fuel prices already being felt by Americans

20:02

Friday, Nov 05, 2021 Biden close to moving forward on domestic agenda; Pfizer announces potentially new COVID-19 treatment pill; Nation pays tribute to Colin Powell

20:21