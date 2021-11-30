S12E320Tuesday, November 30, 2021
3 students killed, 6 others injured at Michigan school shooting; Ghislaine Maxwell accuser testifies on Day 2 of trial; CNN suspends Chris Cuomo for how he allegedly assisted his brother
NR | 11.30.21 | 20:32 | CC
20:53
Monday, Nov 29, 2021Ghislane Maxwell sex trafficking trial underway; New York attorney general releases info on the Cuomo scandal; Tiger Woods breaks silence on possible comebackNR
20:54
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021Countries worldwide race to understand new COVID-19 variant; Shoppers and police on high alert over rise in smash-and-grab robberies; Will supply chain issues affect Cyber Monday?NR
20:13
Friday, Nov 26, 2021Alarming new COVID-19 variant raising concerns; Investors concerned over 30-year high inflation rate; Black Friday prices up 17% compared to last yearNR
20:47
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021Thanksgiving celebrations return since start of COVID-19 pandemic; High fire danger leads to safety power shutoffs in Southern California; Biden spoke to troops on ThanksgivingNR
20:43
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021All 3 men found guilty of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery; Millions expected to travel for Thanksgiving; Concern holidays could fuel COVID-19 surgeNR
20:45
Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021Christmas parade suspect arrested; Biden addresses rising gas prices across the US; Child COVID-19 cases ‘extremely high,’ raising concernNR
20:53
Monday, Nov 22, 2021At least 5 killed after SUV drives through Wisconsin Christmas parade; Vaccine deadline approaches for 3.5 million federal employees; US sees spate of flash mob robberiesNR
20:53
Sunday, Nov 21, 20212 of 17 Christian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti freed; SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin; Closing arguments set to begin in Ahmaud Arbery caseNR
20:27
Friday, Nov 19, 2021Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges; CDC advisory panel recommends COVID-19 booster for all adults; House passes nearly $2 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ planNR
20:35
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021Defense rests in Ahmaud Arbery case; FDA expected to authorize booster shots for all adults; Protestors gather while the jury for Kyle Rittenhouse deliberatesNR
21:42
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021Defendant takes stand in Ahmaud Arbery trial; Defense calls mistrial in Kyle Rittenhouse trial; FDA to consider Pfizer, Moderna booster shots for all adultsNR
20:47
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021Jury deliberates on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial; Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 antiviral pill; Floods displace hundreds of families in Washington stateNR
20:58
Monday, Nov 15, 2021Closing arguments presented in Kyle Rittenhouse trial; Biden celebrates win on bipartisan infrastructure bill; Bannon appears in court to face criminal contempt chargesNR
20:49
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021Kenosha, Wisconsin, on edge; Inflation hitting Americans hard; Steve Bannon scheduled to turn himself inNR
20:53
Friday, Nov 12, 2021DOJ charges Steve Bannon with criminal contempt of Congress; Rittenhouse judge indicates he will likely allow jury to consider lesser charge; COVID-19 cases rise more than 10% in nearly half US statesNR
21:00
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021Defense rests case in Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial; COVID-19 cases rising in 22 states; Surveillance video shows Ahmaud Arbery the day he was chasedNR
20:46
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021Kyle Rittenhouse takes the stand during trial; New Jersey man gets 41 months in Capitol Hill riots; CMA Foundation honors US educatorsNR
20:45
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledges COVID-19 fallout; Jan. 6 committee issues 10 more subpoenas; Public allowed to lay flowers at Tomb of Unknown SoldierNR
21:00
Monday, Nov 08, 2021New book account of what Trump said day after he lost election; US borders reopen for fully vaccinated visitors; FBI assists investigation into deadly crowd surge at Astroworld FestivalNR