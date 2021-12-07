S12E326Tuesday, December 07, 2021
US daily death average surges; Biden sends Putin a warning over Ukraine during virtual summit; Remembering the Pearl Harbor attack
NR | 12.07.21 | 20:47 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:59
Monday, Dec 06, 2021US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics; NYC expands vaccine mandate to private sector employers; Family of Emmett Till speaks out on his 1955 murderNR
20:56
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021Parents of Michigan school shooter charged with involuntary manslaughter; Chris Cuomo fired from CNN; Russian troops build up on Ukraine borderNR
20:32
Friday, Dec 03, 2021Parents of school shooting suspect charged; Omicron variant confirmed in at least 9 states; Columbia graduate student stabbed to death near campusNR
20:49
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021At least 3 states report omicron COVID-19 variant; 'Rust' shooting witness collaborates Baldwin's claim he 'didn't pull the trigger'; Actor Eddie Mekka dies at age 69NR
20:58
Wednesday, Dec 01, 20211st omicron COVID-19 case identified in US; Authorities confirm 4th student dies from Michigan school shooting; SCOTUS hears arguments on landmark abortion caseNR