Skip to Content
-
S12E326Tuesday, December 07, 2021
US daily death average surges; Biden sends Putin a warning over Ukraine during virtual summit; Remembering the Pearl Harbor attack
NR | 12.07.21 | 20:47 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:59
20:56
20:32
20:49
20:58
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Tuesday, December 07, 2021