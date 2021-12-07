20:59

Monday, Dec 06, 2021 US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics; NYC expands vaccine mandate to private sector employers; Family of Emmett Till speaks out on his 1955 murder

Sunday, Dec 05, 2021 Parents of Michigan school shooter charged with involuntary manslaughter; Chris Cuomo fired from CNN; Russian troops build up on Ukraine border

Friday, Dec 03, 2021 Parents of school shooting suspect charged; Omicron variant confirmed in at least 9 states; Columbia graduate student stabbed to death near campus

Thursday, Dec 02, 2021 At least 3 states report omicron COVID-19 variant; 'Rust' shooting witness collaborates Baldwin's claim he 'didn't pull the trigger'; Actor Eddie Mekka dies at age 69

