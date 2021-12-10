Skip to Content
S12E329Friday, December 10, 2021
Biden delivers eulogy for former Sen. Bob Dole; New York cracks down on COVID-19 as cases rise; ABC News’ Michael Strahan hours away from trip to space
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Friday, December 10, 2021