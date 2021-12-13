Skip to Content
S12E332Monday, December 13, 2021
Jan. 6 committee to vote to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress; Small town in Kentucky destroyed in recent tornadoes; COVID-19 winter surge driven by delta variant, concerns grow over omicron
