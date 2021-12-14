Skip to Content
-
S12E333Tuesday, December 14, 2021
CTE diagnosed in former NFL player during deadly shootings; CDC: Omicron responsible for 3% of COVID-19 cases; Hundreds still missing after Kentucky storms
NR | 12.14.21 | 19:59 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:54
21:57
20:46
20:55
20:50
20:50
20:47
20:59
20:56
20:32
20:49
20:58
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Tuesday, December 14, 2021