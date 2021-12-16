S12E335Thursday, December 16, 2021
Delta, omicron COVID-19 cases surge ahead of holiday travel; 'SATC' actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault; Holiday shopping discounts hard to find this Christmas
NR | 12.16.21 | 20:23 | CC
20:18
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021Nation braces for potential omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge; Biden tours storm devastation in Kentucky; US releases files on JFK assassinationNR
19:59
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021CTE diagnosed in former NFL player during deadly shootings; CDC: Omicron responsible for 3% of COVID-19 cases; Hundreds still missing after Kentucky stormsNR
20:54
Monday, Dec 13, 2021Jan. 6 committee to vote to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress; Small town in Kentucky destroyed in recent tornadoes; COVID-19 winter surge driven by delta variant, concerns grow over omicronNR
21:57
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021Mayfield, Kentucky, devastated by unimaginable destruction; At least 6 dead after EF3 tornado hits Amazon warehouse; COVID-19 omicron variant now in at least 25 statesNR
20:46
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021Tornadoes devastate the South, Midwest; COVID-19 cases surge across the US; Michael Strahan blasts off into spaceNR
20:55
Friday, Dec 10, 2021Biden delivers eulogy for former Sen. Bob Dole; New York cracks down on COVID-19 as cases rise; ABC News’ Michael Strahan hours away from trip to spaceNR
20:50
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021Actor Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying about racist attack; Student arrested for an alleged mass shooting plot; Toxic water forces shutdowns in HawaiiNR
20:50
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021Pfizer reports 3 doses of its vaccine, booster 'neutralizes' omicron; Biden delivers 1st messages since virtual meeting with Putin; Scott Peterson re-sentenced to life in prison without paroleNR
20:47
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021US daily death average surges; Biden sends Putin a warning over Ukraine during virtual summit; Remembering the Pearl Harbor attackNR
20:59
Monday, Dec 06, 2021US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics; NYC expands vaccine mandate to private sector employers; Family of Emmett Till speaks out on his 1955 murderNR
20:56
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021Parents of Michigan school shooter charged with involuntary manslaughter; Chris Cuomo fired from CNN; Russian troops build up on Ukraine borderNR
20:32
Friday, Dec 03, 2021Parents of school shooting suspect charged; Omicron variant confirmed in at least 9 states; Columbia graduate student stabbed to death near campusNR
20:49
Thursday, Dec 02, 2021At least 3 states report omicron COVID-19 variant; 'Rust' shooting witness collaborates Baldwin's claim he 'didn't pull the trigger'; Actor Eddie Mekka dies at age 69NR
20:58
Wednesday, Dec 01, 20211st omicron COVID-19 case identified in US; Authorities confirm 4th student dies from Michigan school shooting; SCOTUS hears arguments on landmark abortion caseNR