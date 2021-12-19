20:05

Friday, Dec 17, 2021 Former police officer Kim Potter takes the stand; Delta COVID-19 cases surge, omicron variant spreading rapidly ahead holidays; ‘Shopping cart killer’ suspect arrested in Virginia

20:23

Thursday, Dec 16, 2021 Delta, omicron COVID-19 cases surge ahead of holiday travel; 'SATC' actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault; Holiday shopping discounts hard to find this Christmas

20:18

Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 Nation braces for potential omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge; Biden tours storm devastation in Kentucky; US releases files on JFK assassination

19:59

Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021 CTE diagnosed in former NFL player during deadly shootings; CDC: Omicron responsible for 3% of COVID-19 cases; Hundreds still missing after Kentucky storms

20:54

Monday, Dec 13, 2021 Jan. 6 committee to vote to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress; Small town in Kentucky destroyed in recent tornadoes; COVID-19 winter surge driven by delta variant, concerns grow over omicron

21:57

Sunday, Dec 12, 2021 Mayfield, Kentucky, devastated by unimaginable destruction; At least 6 dead after EF3 tornado hits Amazon warehouse; COVID-19 omicron variant now in at least 25 states

20:46

Saturday, Dec 11, 2021 Tornadoes devastate the South, Midwest; COVID-19 cases surge across the US; Michael Strahan blasts off into space

20:55

Friday, Dec 10, 2021 Biden delivers eulogy for former Sen. Bob Dole; New York cracks down on COVID-19 as cases rise; ABC News’ Michael Strahan hours away from trip to space

20:50

Thursday, Dec 09, 2021 Actor Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying about racist attack; Student arrested for an alleged mass shooting plot; Toxic water forces shutdowns in Hawaii

20:50

Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021 Pfizer reports 3 doses of its vaccine, booster 'neutralizes' omicron; Biden delivers 1st messages since virtual meeting with Putin; Scott Peterson re-sentenced to life in prison without parole

20:47

Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021 US daily death average surges; Biden sends Putin a warning over Ukraine during virtual summit; Remembering the Pearl Harbor attack

20:59

Monday, Dec 06, 2021 US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics; NYC expands vaccine mandate to private sector employers; Family of Emmett Till speaks out on his 1955 murder

20:56

Sunday, Dec 05, 2021 Parents of Michigan school shooter charged with involuntary manslaughter; Chris Cuomo fired from CNN; Russian troops build up on Ukraine border

20:32

Friday, Dec 03, 2021 Parents of school shooting suspect charged; Omicron variant confirmed in at least 9 states; Columbia graduate student stabbed to death near campus

20:49

Thursday, Dec 02, 2021 At least 3 states report omicron COVID-19 variant; 'Rust' shooting witness collaborates Baldwin's claim he 'didn't pull the trigger'; Actor Eddie Mekka dies at age 69

20:58