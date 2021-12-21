Skip to Content
-
S12E340Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Biden addresses nation’s COVID-19 response, omicron surge; Nearly 30 million expected to fly, 100 million drive for Christmas; Tow truck driver shot, wounded at crowded shopping mall
NR | 12.21.21 | 20:57 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NEW
21:19
NEW
19:54
NEW
20:05
NEW
20:23
20:18
19:59
20:54
21:57
20:46
20:55
20:50
20:50
20:47
20:59
20:56
20:32
20:49
20:58
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Tuesday, December 21, 2021