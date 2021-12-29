Skip to Content
-
S12E346Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty; Friends, fans pay tribute to legendary NFL commentator John Madden; Travel woes pile on into New Year's weekend
NR | 12.29.21 | 21:45 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

21:52
21:19
20:36
20:38
20:27
20:44
20:57
21:19
19:54
20:05
20:23
20:18
19:59
20:54
21:57
20:46
20:55
20:50
20:50
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Wednesday, December 29, 2021