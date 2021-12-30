Skip to Content
-
S12E347Thursday, December 30, 2021
Biden and Putin confer over Ukraine tensions; FDA to approve boosters for 12- to 15-year-olds; Royal fallout from Maxwell conviction
NR | 12.30.21 | 21:42 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

21:45
21:52
21:19
20:36
20:38
20:27
20:44
20:57
21:19
19:54
20:05
20:23
20:18
19:59
20:54
21:57
20:46
20:55
20:50
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 12Thursday, December 30, 2021