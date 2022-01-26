Skip to Content
-
S13E25Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Justice Stephen Breyer expected to leave the Supreme Court; Scientists watch new omicron sub-variant of COVID-19; US ambassador delivers written response to Russia's demand
NR | 01.26.22 | 20:43 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

NEW
20:34
NEW
20:45
NEW
20:31
NEW
20:44
NEW
20:48
20:23
20:57
20:45
20:40
20:56
20:29
20:38
20:46
20:49
20:39
20:57
20:32
20:57
20:44
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Wednesday, January 26, 2022