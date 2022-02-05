20:54

Friday, Feb 04, 2022 Powerful winter storm system pushes into Northeast; Former Vice President Pence speaks out on Jan. 6 investigation; US COVID-19 death toll tops 900,000

20:52

Thursday, Feb 03, 2022 Pentagon says ISIS leader killed during Syrian raid; US soldiers deployed to Europe to bolster NATO in Eastern Europe; Snow, ice from massive winter storm makes travel dangerous

20:48

Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022 Massive winter storm blasts the Midwest; Biden orders 3,000 US troops to back up NATO in Eastern Europe; COVID-19 cases drop sharply, down 36% in a week

20:01