Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022 Pediatric infections remain ‘extremely high,’ experts say; McConnell criticizes RNC resolution on the Jan. 6 riots; French president meets with Ukrainian president amid tension

Monday, Feb 07, 2022 Protest over vaccine mandates brings Canadian government to a standstill; Several states announce plans to lift mask mandates in schools; Washington stands with NATO amid tensions over Ukraine

Sunday, Feb 06, 2022 Putin amasses troops and military hardware near Ukraine’s border; Minneapolis Police Department faces growing outrage; COVID-19 protests grow across Canada

Saturday, Feb 05, 2022 Demonstrators demand justice after Amir Locke killed by police; Worker at ranch owned by Michael Bloomberg kidnapped at gunpoint; Queen Elizabeth asks for Camilla to be referred to as queen consort

Friday, Feb 04, 2022 Powerful winter storm system pushes into Northeast; Former Vice President Pence speaks out on Jan. 6 investigation; US COVID-19 death toll tops 900,000

Thursday, Feb 03, 2022 Pentagon says ISIS leader killed during Syrian raid; US soldiers deployed to Europe to bolster NATO in Eastern Europe; Snow, ice from massive winter storm makes travel dangerous

Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022 Massive winter storm blasts the Midwest; Biden orders 3,000 US troops to back up NATO in Eastern Europe; COVID-19 cases drop sharply, down 36% in a week

