Skip to Content
-
S13E41Friday, February 11, 2022
COVID-19 exposure concerns for Queen Elizabeth; FDA delays review of Pfizer shot for kids under 5; Deaf high school football team to toss coin at Super Bowl
NR | 02.11.22 | 20:53 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

19:00
20:52
20:57
21:00
20:46
20:44
20:54
20:52
20:48
20:01
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Friday, February 11, 2022