20:35

Saturday, Feb 26, 2022 Kyiv on lockdown as Russian assault continues; Federal officials warn of hackers targeting Ukraine; Remembering Trayvon Martin: 10 years later

21:15

Friday, Feb 25, 2022 Biden makes historic Supreme Court nomination; Russian troops close in on Ukrainian capital of Kyiv; New CDC guidelines ease indoor masks, social distancing

21:15

Thursday, Feb 24, 2022 Russia unleashes brutal military assault on Ukraine; Major winter storm from Colorado to Maine; Moderna says 4th COVID-19 shot will be needed in fall

20:43

Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022 US warns full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent; CDC releases new study from omicron surge; 38 states on alert for winter storms

20:51

Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022 3 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on hate crime charges; Putin authorizes Russian forces to deploy in eastern Ukraine; US women’s national soccer team celebrates landmark victory

20:46

Monday, Feb 21, 2022 Signs FDA may consider 4th COVID-19 booster shot; Major escalation in tension between Ukraine and Russia; Galapagos Islands, sea life affected by climate change

20:21

Sunday, Feb 20, 2022 Queen Elizabeth diagnosed with COVID-19; Europe remains on edge as threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine looms; Meet Time Magazine’s ‘Kid of the Year’

20:27

Saturday, Feb 19, 2022 Police move in on remaining protesters in Ottawa; Helicopter crashes into water off crowded Miami beach; Western powers await Vladimir Putin's next move

21:04

Friday, Feb 18, 2022 Putin has 'made the decision' to invade Ukraine: Biden; Former police officer sentenced to 2 years in killing of Daunte Wright; Canadian police crackdown on Ottawa protesters

20:14

Thursday, Feb 17, 2022 Biden warns risk of Russia invading Ukraine is ‘very high’; COVID-19 rules ease across 49 states in US; Skater at center of Olympic scandal fails to medal

20:49

Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022 No signs of Russia pullout from Ukraine as tensions increase; CDC to update mask guidance; Queen Elizabeth makes 1st appearance after COVID scare

20:33

Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022 Biden warns Russian invasion still real despite troop withdrawal; Gun-maker agrees to pay $73 million in settlement to Sandy Hook families; Missing child found after nearly 3 years

20:43

Monday, Feb 14, 2022 Reports: US informed NATO allies Russia may attack Wednesday; California, DC easing mask mandates; Florist has a special mission for Valentine’s Day

20:35

Sunday, Feb 13, 2022 COVID-19 concerns hang over Super Bowl LVI; Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies; Police crackdown on trucker protest in Windsor, Canada

19:40

Saturday, Feb 12, 2022 Biden warns Russian invasion of Ukraine will bring 'swift and severe costs'; Standoff at US-Canada border cools down; Pfizer removes request for vaccine authorization for kids under 5

20:53

Friday, Feb 11, 2022 COVID-19 exposure concerns for Queen Elizabeth; FDA delays review of Pfizer shot for kids under 5; Deaf high school football team to toss coin at Super Bowl

19:00

Thursday, Feb 10, 2022 Gold medals withheld from 6 Russian skaters; Orange County wildfire threaten expensive real estate; 11 states have announced changes to mask mandates

20:52

Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022 National Archives asks DOJ to investigate Trump’s handling of records; Urgent search for suspect who shot, injured 9-year-old girl; Dolly Parton’s Dollywood says it will pay tuition for all employees

20:57