S13E63Saturday, March 5, 2022
Humanitarian crisis continues to grow in Ukraine; Zelenskyy pleads with US lawmakers for help; Americans step up to help Ukrainians
NR | 03.05.22 | 20:12 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
21:30
Friday, Mar 04, 2022Russia seizes control of nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine; Stories of separation and survival at the Ukraine border; Ukrainian civilians on the front linesNR
21:27
Thursday, Mar 03, 2022Russia intensifies attacks on civilian areas; Over 1 million Ukrainian refugees reported, nearly half are children; Ukrainian civilians defend against Russian soldiersNR
20:45
Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022Ukrainian civilians under Russian attack; JetBlue pilot fails breathalyzer test before takeoff; US, the world show solidarity for UkraineNR
20:45
Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022Ukrainian civilians, infrastructure increasingly under Russian fire; 677,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries: UN; Russian citizens bear the brunt of financial measuresNR