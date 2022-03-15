S13E73Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Russian airstrike assault on Kyiv destroys civilian targets; Daylight saving time bill unanimously passes Senate; Met Opera performs ‘Concert for Ukraine’
NR | 03.15.22 | 21:00 | CC
more episodes
more episodes
20:34
Monday, Mar 14, 2022Russia enacting massive air and missile attacks on civilians; Police search for killer suspected of targeting homeless people; Dolly Parton declines nomination to Rock & Roll Hall of FameNR
20:54
Sunday, Mar 13, 2022Major escalation in Russia’s assault; Humanitarian crisis worsens along Ukraine’s borders; Gas prices continue to skyrocketNR
20:27
Saturday, Mar 12, 2022Biden authorizes additional $200 million in lethal aid to Ukraine; Russian forces close in on Ukraine capital; Authorities make arrest in mass overdose in FloridaNR
20:59
Friday, Mar 11, 2022Russia widens attacks on Ukrainian city; Police report 6 college students overdose during spring break; 'Sesame Street' actor Emilio Delgado dies at 81NR
20:43
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022Medical trains evacuate Ukrainian hospitals; Russia takes drastic measures to stabilize economy; Ukrainian girl sings to crowded bomb shelterNR
20:27
Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022Russian airstrike hits maternity and children's hospital in southern Ukraine; Prices of consumer goods, gas rising sharply in US; Exclusive look at new shipwreck discoveryNR
20:29
Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022Biden bans US imports of Russian oil, gas and coal; UN reports over 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine; Florida passes controversial 'Don’t Say Gay' billNR
20:28
Monday, Mar 07, 2022Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks exclusively to ABC News; Over 1.7 million refugees from Ukraine; Iowa police respond to reports of high school shootingNR
19:51
Sunday, Mar 06, 2022Russian attacks increase on cities under siege; Refugee emergency in Ukraine intensifies; Deadly tornado strikes Des Moines, IowaNR
20:12
Saturday, Mar 05, 2022Humanitarian crisis continues to grow in Ukraine; Zelenskyy pleads with US lawmakers for help; Americans step up to help UkrainiansNR
21:30
Friday, Mar 04, 2022Russia seizes control of nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine; Stories of separation and survival at the Ukraine border; Ukrainian civilians on the front linesNR
21:27
Thursday, Mar 03, 2022Russia intensifies attacks on civilian areas; Over 1 million Ukrainian refugees reported, nearly half are children; Ukrainian civilians defend against Russian soldiersNR
20:45
Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022Ukrainian civilians under Russian attack; JetBlue pilot fails breathalyzer test before takeoff; US, the world show solidarity for UkraineNR
20:45
Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022Ukrainian civilians, infrastructure increasingly under Russian fire; 677,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries: UN; Russian citizens bear the brunt of financial measuresNR