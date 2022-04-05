S13E94Tuesday, April 05, 2022
Global leaders express outrage over images of Russian atrocities; Ivanka Trump testifies before Jan. 6 committee; Tiger Woods to return to the Masters
NR | 04.05.22 | 20:08 | CC
20:00
Monday, Apr 04, 2022Growing atrocities from war in Ukraine spark outrage; At least 1 suspect in custody after Sacramento mass shooting; Obama returning to White HouseNR
21:23
Sunday, Apr 03, 2022Shooting rampage leaves 6 dead, at least a dozen injured; President Zelenskyy calls Russia’s actions ‘genocide’; Worshippers gather to pray for peaceNR
21:08
Saturday, Apr 02, 2022President Zelenskyy proclaims Kyiv region liberated from Russian forces; Sarah Palin returns to politics with run for Congress; Holocaust survivors have chance reunion nearly 80 years laterNR
20:58
Friday, Apr 01, 2022Congressman under fire for stunning claims made on podcast; Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking oil storage facility across border; Students write letters on behalf of adoptable animalsNR