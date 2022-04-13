21:43

Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022 At least 10 people wounded in New York City subway shooting; Ukrainian officials investigate alleged chemical attack in Mariupol; Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies from heart condition

20:59

Monday, Apr 11, 2022 Russian troops prepare new assault on eastern Ukraine; Biden cracks down on 'ghost guns'; Omicron subvariant fuels COVID-19 surge across US

21:20

Sunday, Apr 10, 2022 Members of Jan 6. committee divided; Russian forces regroup, gear up for renewed assault on Ukraine; State Department warns Americans against traveling to China

21:11

Saturday, Apr 09, 2022 Ukrainians rush to evacuate the east; COVID-19 cases rise in some areas of the US; 3 paying customers dock at ISS

20:26

Friday, Apr 08, 2022 50 dead after Russians strike Ukrainian train station; New details emerge in Secret Service scandal; Tiger Woods makes cut at Masters

20:26

Thursday, Apr 07, 2022 Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to Supreme Court in historic vote; 2 men arrested for posing as Homeland Security officials; Pink Floyd supports Ukraine with new song

20:27

Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022 $100M worth of weapons headed to Ukraine; No charges for officer who fatally shot Amir Locke; Legendary news anchor honored at symphony

20:08

Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022 Global leaders express outrage over images of Russian atrocities; Ivanka Trump testifies before Jan. 6 committee; Tiger Woods to return to the Masters

20:00

Monday, Apr 04, 2022 Growing atrocities from war in Ukraine spark outrage; At least 1 suspect in custody after Sacramento mass shooting; Obama returning to White House

21:23

Sunday, Apr 03, 2022 Shooting rampage leaves 6 dead, at least a dozen injured; President Zelenskyy calls Russia’s actions ‘genocide’; Worshippers gather to pray for peace

21:08

Saturday, Apr 02, 2022 President Zelenskyy proclaims Kyiv region liberated from Russian forces; Sarah Palin returns to politics with run for Congress; Holocaust survivors have chance reunion nearly 80 years later

20:58