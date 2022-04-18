Skip to Content
-
S13E107Monday, April 18, 2022
Florida judge overturns travel mask mandate extension; Urgent push to save the endangered Colorado River; Boston Marathon returns to Patriots' Day
NR | 04.18.22 | 20:59 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

21:21
20:16
20:03
20:15
20:57
21:43
20:59
21:20
21:11
20:26
20:26
20:27
20:08
20:00
21:23
21:08
20:58
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Monday, April 18, 2022