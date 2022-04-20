Skip to Content
-
S13E109Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Hundreds forced to flee wildfire; Authorities point to surveillance footage in murder of NYC mother; New details about death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback
NR | 04.20.22 | 20:33 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:41
20:59
21:21
20:16
20:03
20:15
20:57
21:43
20:59
21:20
21:11
20:26
20:26
20:27
20:08
20:00
21:23
21:08
20:58
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Wednesday, April 20, 2022