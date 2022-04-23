Skip to Content
-
S13E112Saturday, April 23, 2022
Meadows made aware of potential violence on Jan. 6: Official; Shooting leaves 4 wounded in DC; US officials monitor critical presidential vote in France
NR | 04.23.22 | 21:00 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:50
20:59
20:33
20:41
20:59
21:21
20:16
20:03
20:15
20:57
21:43
20:59
21:20
21:11
20:26
20:26
20:27
20:08
20:00
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Saturday, April 23, 2022