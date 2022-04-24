S13E113Sunday, April 24, 2022
Public health officials express concern over rise in COVID-19 cases; President Emmanuel Macron wins French election; Devastating fire breaks out in Philadelphia
NR | 04.24.22 | 21:27 | CC
21:00
Saturday, Apr 23, 2022Meadows made aware of potential violence on Jan. 6: Official; Shooting leaves 4 wounded in DC; US officials monitor critical presidential vote in FranceNR
20:50
Friday, Apr 22, 2022Police search for active shooter in DC; McCarthy recording from Jan. 6 released; Extraordinary journey into the Amazon to discover new speciesNR
20:59
Thursday, Apr 21, 2022Biden announces new round of military, economic aid to Ukraine; Authorities investigate former boxer Mike Tyson for airplane incident; Queen Elizabeth celebrates 96th birthdayNR
20:33
Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022Hundreds forced to flee wildfire; Authorities point to surveillance footage in murder of NYC mother; New details about death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbackNR
20:41
Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022Russia declares new phase of its ‘special operation’ underway; Catastrophic flooding in South Africa kills nearly 450; Wounded veterans compete in Invictus GamesNR
20:59
Monday, Apr 18, 2022Florida judge overturns travel mask mandate extension; Urgent push to save the endangered Colorado River; Boston Marathon returns to Patriots' DayNR
21:21
Sunday, Apr 17, 2022Mariupol under relentless attack from Russia; At least 4 mass shootings reported over holiday weekend; Runners prepare for 126th Boston MarathonNR
20:16
Saturday, Apr 16, 2022Several wounded in mall shooting in South Carolina; Russia claims control of southern port of Mariupol; Millions of Americans on the move for holidaysNR
20:03
Friday, Apr 15, 2022Brooklyn subway shooting: NYC transit workers speak out; Israeli security forces storm Al-Aqsa mosque; Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson DayNR
20:15
Thursday, Apr 14, 2022Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43B; Florida governor signs law banning nearly all abortions after 15 weeks; Queen Elizabeth met with Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleNR
20:57
Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022CDC extends public transit mask mandate; Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty; Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history as 1st woman to coach on the fieldNR
21:43
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022At least 10 people wounded in New York City subway shooting; Ukrainian officials investigate alleged chemical attack in Mariupol; Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies from heart conditionNR
20:59
Monday, Apr 11, 2022Russian troops prepare new assault on eastern Ukraine; Biden cracks down on 'ghost guns'; Omicron subvariant fuels COVID-19 surge across USNR
21:20
Sunday, Apr 10, 2022Members of Jan 6. committee divided; Russian forces regroup, gear up for renewed assault on Ukraine; State Department warns Americans against traveling to ChinaNR
21:11
Saturday, Apr 09, 2022Ukrainians rush to evacuate the east; COVID-19 cases rise in some areas of the US; 3 paying customers dock at ISSNR
20:26
Friday, Apr 08, 202250 dead after Russians strike Ukrainian train station; New details emerge in Secret Service scandal; Tiger Woods makes cut at MastersNR
20:26
Thursday, Apr 07, 2022Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to Supreme Court in historic vote; 2 men arrested for posing as Homeland Security officials; Pink Floyd supports Ukraine with new songNR
20:27
Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022$100M worth of weapons headed to Ukraine; No charges for officer who fatally shot Amir Locke; Legendary news anchor honored at symphonyNR
20:08
Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022Global leaders express outrage over images of Russian atrocities; Ivanka Trump testifies before Jan. 6 committee; Tiger Woods to return to the MastersNR