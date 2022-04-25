21:27

Sunday, Apr 24, 2022 Public health officials express concern over rise in COVID-19 cases; President Emmanuel Macron wins French election; Devastating fire breaks out in Philadelphia

21:00

Saturday, Apr 23, 2022 Meadows made aware of potential violence on Jan. 6: Official; Shooting leaves 4 wounded in DC; US officials monitor critical presidential vote in France

20:50

Friday, Apr 22, 2022 Police search for active shooter in DC; McCarthy recording from Jan. 6 released; Extraordinary journey into the Amazon to discover new species

20:59

Thursday, Apr 21, 2022 Biden announces new round of military, economic aid to Ukraine; Authorities investigate former boxer Mike Tyson for airplane incident; Queen Elizabeth celebrates 96th birthday

20:33

Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022 Hundreds forced to flee wildfire; Authorities point to surveillance footage in murder of NYC mother; New details about death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback

20:41

Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022 Russia declares new phase of its ‘special operation’ underway; Catastrophic flooding in South Africa kills nearly 450; Wounded veterans compete in Invictus Games

20:59

Monday, Apr 18, 2022 Florida judge overturns travel mask mandate extension; Urgent push to save the endangered Colorado River; Boston Marathon returns to Patriots' Day

21:21

Sunday, Apr 17, 2022 Mariupol under relentless attack from Russia; At least 4 mass shootings reported over holiday weekend; Runners prepare for 126th Boston Marathon

20:16

Saturday, Apr 16, 2022 Several wounded in mall shooting in South Carolina; Russia claims control of southern port of Mariupol; Millions of Americans on the move for holidays

20:03

Friday, Apr 15, 2022 Brooklyn subway shooting: NYC transit workers speak out; Israeli security forces storm Al-Aqsa mosque; Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day

20:15

Thursday, Apr 14, 2022 Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43B; Florida governor signs law banning nearly all abortions after 15 weeks; Queen Elizabeth met with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

20:57

Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022 CDC extends public transit mask mandate; Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty; Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history as 1st woman to coach on the field

21:43

Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022 At least 10 people wounded in New York City subway shooting; Ukrainian officials investigate alleged chemical attack in Mariupol; Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies from heart condition

20:59

Monday, Apr 11, 2022 Russian troops prepare new assault on eastern Ukraine; Biden cracks down on 'ghost guns'; Omicron subvariant fuels COVID-19 surge across US

21:20

Sunday, Apr 10, 2022 Members of Jan 6. committee divided; Russian forces regroup, gear up for renewed assault on Ukraine; State Department warns Americans against traveling to China

21:11

Saturday, Apr 09, 2022 Ukrainians rush to evacuate the east; COVID-19 cases rise in some areas of the US; 3 paying customers dock at ISS

20:26

Friday, Apr 08, 2022 50 dead after Russians strike Ukrainian train station; New details emerge in Secret Service scandal; Tiger Woods makes cut at Masters

20:26

Thursday, Apr 07, 2022 Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to Supreme Court in historic vote; 2 men arrested for posing as Homeland Security officials; Pink Floyd supports Ukraine with new song

20:27