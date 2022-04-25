Skip to Content
-
S13E114Monday, April 25, 2022
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion; FDA approves 1st COVID-19 treatment for children under 12; FAA investigate aerial stunt gone wrong
NR | 04.25.22 | 21:00 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

21:27
21:00
20:50
20:59
20:33
20:41
20:59
21:21
20:16
20:03
20:15
20:57
21:43
20:59
21:20
21:11
20:26
20:26
20:27
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Monday, April 25, 2022