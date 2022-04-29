NEW 20:59

Thursday, Apr 28, 2022 Child dies in mystery outbreak; Olivia Wilde surprised with court papers at CinemaCon; All eyes on Vegas as NFL Draft commences

NEW 21:00

Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022 Trevor Reed freed from Russian prison camp; Florida man exonerated for crime he didn't commit; Leaders honor former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

NEW 20:59

Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022 Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19; Delta Airlines changes how it pays flight attendants; No big Powerball winner for 30 draws

NEW 21:00

Monday, Apr 25, 2022 Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion; FDA approves 1st COVID-19 treatment for children under 12; FAA investigate aerial stunt gone wrong

NEW 21:27

Sunday, Apr 24, 2022 Public health officials express concern over rise in COVID-19 cases; President Emmanuel Macron wins French election; Devastating fire breaks out in Philadelphia

21:00

Saturday, Apr 23, 2022 Meadows made aware of potential violence on Jan. 6: Official; Shooting leaves 4 wounded in DC; US officials monitor critical presidential vote in France

20:50

Friday, Apr 22, 2022 Police search for active shooter in DC; McCarthy recording from Jan. 6 released; Extraordinary journey into the Amazon to discover new species

20:59

Thursday, Apr 21, 2022 Biden announces new round of military, economic aid to Ukraine; Authorities investigate former boxer Mike Tyson for airplane incident; Queen Elizabeth celebrates 96th birthday

20:33

Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022 Hundreds forced to flee wildfire; Authorities point to surveillance footage in murder of NYC mother; New details about death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback

20:41

Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022 Russia declares new phase of its ‘special operation’ underway; Catastrophic flooding in South Africa kills nearly 450; Wounded veterans compete in Invictus Games

20:59

Monday, Apr 18, 2022 Florida judge overturns travel mask mandate extension; Urgent push to save the endangered Colorado River; Boston Marathon returns to Patriots' Day

21:21

Sunday, Apr 17, 2022 Mariupol under relentless attack from Russia; At least 4 mass shootings reported over holiday weekend; Runners prepare for 126th Boston Marathon

20:16

Saturday, Apr 16, 2022 Several wounded in mall shooting in South Carolina; Russia claims control of southern port of Mariupol; Millions of Americans on the move for holidays

20:03

Friday, Apr 15, 2022 Brooklyn subway shooting: NYC transit workers speak out; Israeli security forces storm Al-Aqsa mosque; Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day

20:15

Thursday, Apr 14, 2022 Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43B; Florida governor signs law banning nearly all abortions after 15 weeks; Queen Elizabeth met with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

20:57

Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022 CDC extends public transit mask mandate; Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty; Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history as 1st woman to coach on the field

21:43

Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022 At least 10 people wounded in New York City subway shooting; Ukrainian officials investigate alleged chemical attack in Mariupol; Comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies from heart condition

20:59

Monday, Apr 11, 2022 Russian troops prepare new assault on eastern Ukraine; Biden cracks down on 'ghost guns'; Omicron subvariant fuels COVID-19 surge across US

21:20