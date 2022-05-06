20:55

Thursday, May 05, 2022 Deadly attack in Israel kills 3, injures several; Pope Francis appears for 1st time in public in wheelchair; Candle company raises money for Ukraine

20:55

Wednesday, May 04, 2022 Fallout over leaked SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion; Power plant in Boston collapses; Dolly Parton voted into Rock Hall of Fame

20:15

Tuesday, May 03, 2022 Leaked SCOTUS opinion on abortion; Authorities investigate hazing allegations; Former sailor's love song becomes a viral hit

19:58

Monday, May 02, 2022 Civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant; Security breached near Windsor Castle; Remembering Naomi Judd

21:02