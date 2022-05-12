Skip to Content
-
S13E130Thursday, May 12, 2022
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas GOP congressmen; 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the United States; Russia vows to retaliate if Finland joins NATO
NR | 05.12.22 | 21:14 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:54
20:52
20:30
20:57
21:13
20:53
20:55
20:55
20:15
19:58
21:02
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Thursday, May 12, 2022