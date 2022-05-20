S13E138Friday, May 20, 2022
Michigan tornado causes damage; Biden on first leg of high-stakes trip to Asia; Russia declares victory in Mariupol
NR | 05.20.22 | 20:49 | CC
20:59
Thursday, May 19, 2022Oklahoma legislature approves restrictive abortion ban; Lawmakers question FDA on 'slow' response to baby formula crisis; Senate approves $40B in military, humanitarian aid to UkraineNR
20:54
Wednesday, May 18, 2022COVID-19 cases surge to highest point since mid-February; Buffalo shooting suspect charged in the alleged racially-motivated attack; US embassy in Kyiv reopens for 1st time since Russian invasionNR
21:00
Tuesday, May 17, 2022Biden in Buffalo says white supremacy 'has no place in America'; Officials: Chinese plane crash that killed 132 caused by intentional act; 2 children hospitalized amid baby formula shortageNR
22:07
Monday, May 16, 2022Buffalo shooting survivors recall moments of terror inside grocery store; Suspect arrested in Taiwanese church shooting; FDA, Abbott agree on plan to restart baby formula productionNR
20:54
Sunday, May 15, 2022Authorities say Buffalo mass shooting a 'racially motivated hate crime'; President Biden to visit Buffalo after mass shooting; Buffalo community comes togetherNR
20:57
Saturday, May 14, 2022Man opens fire on shoppers in Buffalo, New York supermarket; Abortion rights protests draws thousands; Parents nationwide search for baby formulaNR
20:41
Friday, May 13, 2022White House to boost supply of baby formula; Manhunt for escaped inmate in Texas; Queen Elizabeth makes her 1st public appearance in weeksNR
21:14
Thursday, May 12, 2022Jan. 6 committee subpoenas GOP congressmen; 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the United States; Russia vows to retaliate if Finland joins NATONR
20:54
Wednesday, May 11, 2022Global climate crisis brings famine to Africa; Senate Republicans block bill that would protect abortion access in US; Nearly $1 billion settlement reached in Surfside building collapseNR
20:52
Tuesday, May 10, 2022Celebrity chef not found guilty; CDC issues new health alert on mysterious hepatitis outbreak in children; College valedictorian with nonverbal autism delivers commencement speechNR
20:30
Monday, May 09, 2022Escaped inmate and correctional officer caught in Indiana; US nears 1M COVID-19 deaths; Senate prepares a vote to protect abortion rightsNR
20:57
Sunday, May 08, 2022Jill Biden arrives in Ukraine; Fire danger intensifies in Southeast; Battle over abortion continuesNR
21:13
Saturday, May 07, 2022Justice Clarence Thomas speaks out on draft abortion leak; Ukraine evacuates civilians from Mariupol steel plant; Fire danger increases in the SouthwestNR
20:53
Friday, May 06, 2022White House estimates 100 million COVID-19 cases; 50 civilians released from Mariupol steel plant siege; 8 killed in Cuba hotel explosionNR
20:55
Thursday, May 05, 2022Deadly attack in Israel kills 3, injures several; Pope Francis appears for 1st time in public in wheelchair; Candle company raises money for UkraineNR
20:55
Wednesday, May 04, 2022Fallout over leaked SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion; Power plant in Boston collapses; Dolly Parton voted into Rock Hall of FameNR
20:15
Tuesday, May 03, 2022Leaked SCOTUS opinion on abortion; Authorities investigate hazing allegations; Former sailor's love song becomes a viral hitNR
19:58
Monday, May 02, 2022Civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant; Security breached near Windsor Castle; Remembering Naomi JuddNR
21:02
Sunday, May 01, 2022Dangerous rescue in Mariupol; Dozens of tornadoes tear across Midwest; Law enforcement on hunt for Alabama murder suspectNR