S13E140Sunday, May 22, 2022
New York City declares state of emergency over nationwide baby formula shortage; Fatal shooting in New York City subway; Russia intensifies attacks on eastern Ukraine
NR | 05.22.22 | 21:18 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Sunday, May 22, 2022