Saturday, May 28, 2022 Chilling details emerge from Robb Elementary mass shooting; Urgent search underway after deadly boat crash in Georgia; Russia gains ground in eastern Ukraine

Friday, May 27, 2022 NRA convention held in Texas amid national gun debate; At least 5 killed in deadly house explosion; Several homes damaged in Florida brush fire

Thursday, May 26, 2022 Investigation continues into Texas shooting; Heavy rain in some parts of US ahead of Memorial Day weekend; 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Shattered community remembers Texas school shooting victims; Texas school shooting death toll rises to 21, including 19 children; Lawmakers pressed on gun reform following Texas school shooting

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 14 students, 1 teacher dead in school shooting; North Korea fires three ballistic missiles; WNBA star’s wife speaks out

Monday, May 23, 2022 Pfizer reports data on 3-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children under five; US would intervene if China were to invade Taiwan; Last working pay phone removed in NYC

Sunday, May 22, 2022 New York City declares state of emergency over nationwide baby formula shortage; Fatal shooting in New York City subway; Russia intensifies attacks on eastern Ukraine

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Extreme weather threatens Americans from Texas to Maine; Relief on the way for baby formula shortage; Buffalo mass shooting victims honored one week later

Friday, May 20, 2022 Michigan tornado causes damage; Biden on first leg of high-stakes trip to Asia; Russia declares victory in Mariupol

Thursday, May 19, 2022 Oklahoma legislature approves restrictive abortion ban; Lawmakers question FDA on 'slow' response to baby formula crisis; Senate approves $40B in military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 COVID-19 cases surge to highest point since mid-February; Buffalo shooting suspect charged in the alleged racially-motivated attack; US embassy in Kyiv reopens for 1st time since Russian invasion

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Biden in Buffalo says white supremacy 'has no place in America'; Officials: Chinese plane crash that killed 132 caused by intentional act; 2 children hospitalized amid baby formula shortage

Monday, May 16, 2022 Buffalo shooting survivors recall moments of terror inside grocery store; Suspect arrested in Taiwanese church shooting; FDA, Abbott agree on plan to restart baby formula production

Sunday, May 15, 2022 Authorities say Buffalo mass shooting a 'racially motivated hate crime'; President Biden to visit Buffalo after mass shooting; Buffalo community comes together

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Man opens fire on shoppers in Buffalo, New York supermarket; Abortion rights protests draws thousands; Parents nationwide search for baby formula

Friday, May 13, 2022 White House to boost ​supply of baby formula; Manhunt for escaped inmate in Texas; Queen Elizabeth makes her 1st public appearance in weeks

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Jan. 6 committee subpoenas GOP congressmen; 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the United States; Russia vows to retaliate if Finland joins NATO

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Global climate crisis brings famine to Africa; Senate Republicans block bill that would protect abortion access in US; Nearly $1 billion settlement reached in Surfside building collapse

