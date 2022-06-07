S13E156Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Uvalde teacher speaks out for 1st time since shooting; The national debate on raising the age to buy an AR-15 continues; Russia claims major ground in eastern Ukraine
NR | 06.07.22 | 20:31 | CC
20:33
Monday, Jun 06, 2022Lawmakers across the aisle push for gun control; Justice Department releases new charges in Jan. 6-related indictment; Queen Elizabeth II, Paddington Bear celebrate Platinum Jubilee in new videoNR
21:02
Sunday, Jun 05, 2022Police seek suspects in Philadelphia shooting; Gun violence epidemic a top concern for Congress; Gas prices continue to break record highsNR
18:00
Saturday, Jun 04, 2022Massive storm system dumps rain on Florida; Authorities investigate killing of retired judge; Uvalde parents demand answersNR
20:52
Friday, Jun 03, 2022Former Trump adviser arrested; Biden gives primetime address on gun violence; First ever spelling bee tiebreakerNR
20:36
Thursday, Jun 02, 2022Police say doctor was targeted in Tulsa hospital shooting; Zelenskyy says Russia controls 20% of Ukraine; US tennis star Coco Gauff advances to French Open finalsNR
20:35
Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022Jury awards Johnny Depp $15 million against Amber Heard; ABC News’ Robin Roberts sits down with the first lady of Ukraine; At least 7 states average over $5 a gallonNR