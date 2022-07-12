Wildfire in Yosemite threatens sequoia trees; Omicron subvariant becomes dominant variant in US; Children’s orchestra group plays on delayed plane

Wildfire in Yosemite threatens sequoia trees; Omicron subvariant becomes dominant variant in US; Children’s orchestra group plays on delayed plane

Wildfire in Yosemite threatens sequoia trees; Omicron subvariant becomes dominant variant in US; Children’s orchestra group plays on delayed plane

Monday, Jul 11, 2022 Wildfire in Yosemite threatens sequoia trees; Omicron subvariant becomes dominant variant in US; Children’s orchestra group plays on delayed plane

20:15