Skip to Content
-
S13E195Sat, Jul 16, 2022
Biden heads home amid fallout from controversial Saudi Arabia trip; Former NASCAR star fatally stabbed; Record breaking heat kills nearly 600 in Europe
NR | 07.16.22 | 20:21 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:27
20:29
20:13
20:37
20:17
20:19
20:15
20:15
20:15
20:08
20:16
20:07
21:31
21:19
18:49
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Sat, Jul 16, 2022