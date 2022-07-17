S13E196Sun, Jul 17, 2022
1st detailed report on Uvalde shooting outlines ‘shortcomings and failures’; Biden’s domestic agenda under threat; Child dies in car crash after being struck by murder suspect fleeing police
NR | 07.17.22 | 20:10 | CC
20:21
Saturday, Jul 16, 2022Biden heads home amid fallout from controversial Saudi Arabia trip; Former NASCAR star fatally stabbed; Record breaking heat kills nearly 600 in EuropeNR
20:27
Friday, Jul 15, 2022Biden meets Saudi crown prince; Pilot faces charges for allegedly flying while drunk; US Olympian regains Olympic winning-titleNR
20:29
Thursday, Jul 14, 2022Ivana Trump dies at age 73; All accounted for after devastating floods; Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister on IranNR
20:13
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022Dozens unaccounted for after major flooding; Inflation hits a 40-year high in US; Members of the 82nd Airborne Division chorus sing ‘My Girl’NR
20:37
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022Jan. 6 hearing focus on extremist groups alleged coordination with Trump aids; US confirms top ISIS leader killed; Webb telescope releases 1st powerful images into deep spaceNR
20:17
Monday, Jul 11, 2022Wildfire in Yosemite threatens sequoia trees; Omicron subvariant becomes dominant variant in US; Children’s orchestra group plays on delayed planeNR
20:19
Sunday, Jul 10, 2022Firefighters battling Yosemite wildfire; Concerns grow over Omicron subvariants; Gas prices begin to fallNR
20:15
Saturday, Jul 09, 2022Battle over abortion moves to the streets; Details emerge in investigation of the assassination of Shinzo Abe; Elon Musk prepares to walk away from Twitter dealNR
20:15
Friday, Jul 08, 2022Former Japanese PM assassination sends shock waves; Small plane makes incredible landing on highway; Stranger surprise man who walked 33 miles to workNR
20:15
Thursday, Jul 07, 2022WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty; Video shows man stealing passenger plane in 2018; 'The Godfather' actor James Caan dies at 82NR
20:08
Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022Parade shooting suspect considered a second attack: Police; Trump White House lawyer to testify before Jan. 6 committee; Girl follows her baseball dreamNR
20:16
Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022Highland Park shooter planned attack for weeks: Police; WNBA star pleads to Biden for her release from Russia; Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 Vietnam veteransNR
20:07
Monday, Jul 04, 2022Mass shooting rocks Fourth of July parade in Chicago suburb; Eyewitness describes horror of parade shooting; Family, Akron community seek justice following police shootingNR
21:31
Sunday, Jul 03, 2022Calls for both calm and protest ring out in Akron, Ohio; Americans worry about travel nightmares on July Fourth weekend; Russia claims major victory in eastern UkraineNR
21:19
Saturday, Jul 02, 2022Holiday travel chaos amid severe weather; Abortion battle moves to individual states; Family of Jayland Walker demand answersNR
18:49
Friday, Jul 01, 2022Travel chaos expected over Independence Day weekend; Biden meets with Democratic governors following Roe v. Wade decision; Teenage girl seriously injured in Florida shark attackNR