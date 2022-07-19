Skip to Content
-
S13E198Tue, Jul 19, 2022
UK sees hottest day on record, fires near London; Families in Uvalde vent over failures; Putin travels to meet leaders of Iran, Turkey
NR | 07.19.22 | 20:54 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:57
20:10
20:21
20:27
20:29
20:13
20:37
20:17
20:19
20:15
20:15
20:15
20:08
20:16
20:07
21:31
21:19
18:49
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Tue, Jul 19, 2022