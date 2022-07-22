Skip to Content
-
S13E201Fri, Jul 22, 2022
Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's 'dereliction of duty'; Steve Bannon is found guilty after refusing Jan. 6 committee subpoena; Russia and Ukraine sign a deal ending grain blockade
NR | 07.22.22 | 20:11 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

21:12
20:59
20:54
20:57
20:10
20:21
20:27
20:29
20:13
20:37
20:17
20:19
20:15
20:15
20:15
20:08
20:16
20:07
21:31
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Fri, Jul 22, 2022