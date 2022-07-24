Skip to Content
-
S13E203Sun, Jul, 24, 2022
Pope Francis' visit to Canada; Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts; Extreme record-breaking temperatures in US
NR | 07.24.22 | 20:22 | CC

more episodes

more episodes

20:04
20:11
21:12
20:59
20:54
20:57
20:10
20:21
20:27
20:29
20:13
20:37
20:17
20:19
20:15
20:15
20:15
20:08
20:16
World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Sun, Jul, 24, 2022