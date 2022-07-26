S13E205Tue, Jul 26, 2022
Monkeypox cases in the US on the rise; Extreme weather brings flooding across the country; World War II veteran recognized
NR | 07.26.22 | 21:08 | CC
20:43
Monday, Jul 25, 2022Thousands flee large wildfire; WHO declares monkeypox a ‘public health emergency’; ‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83NR
20:22
Sunday, Jul 24, 2022Pope Francis' visit to Canada; Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts; Extreme record-breaking temperatures in USNR
20:04
Saturday, Jul 23, 2022California officials evacuate more than 6,000 people amid Oak fire; Russian missiles strike Odesa; WHO declares monkeypox a global emergencyNR
20:11
Friday, Jul 22, 2022Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's 'dereliction of duty'; Steve Bannon is found guilty after refusing Jan. 6 committee subpoena; Russia and Ukraine sign a deal ending grain blockadeNR
21:12
Thursday, Jul 21, 2022NASA releases startling image of Lake Mead shrinkage; President Biden tests positive for COVID; Deadly heatwave continues to rock USNR
20:59
Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022Heat wave creates dangerous conditions across US; Jan. 6 committee prepares for prime-time hearing Thursday; Ukraine's first lady delivers dramatic address to CongressNR
20:54
Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022UK sees hottest day on record, fires near London; Families in Uvalde vent over failures; Putin travels to meet leaders of Iran, TurkeyNR
20:57
Monday, Jul 18, 2022Record-shattering heat hitting Texas; Investigation into Uvalde school shooting continues; Jury selection begins for trial of former Trump allyNR
20:10
Sunday, Jul 17, 20221st detailed report on Uvalde shooting outlines ‘shortcomings and failures’; Biden’s domestic agenda under threat; Child dies in car crash after being struck by murder suspect fleeing policeNR
20:21
Saturday, Jul 16, 2022Biden heads home amid fallout from controversial Saudi Arabia trip; Former NASCAR star fatally stabbed; Record breaking heat kills nearly 600 in EuropeNR
20:27
Friday, Jul 15, 2022Biden meets Saudi crown prince; Pilot faces charges for allegedly flying while drunk; US Olympian regains Olympic winning-titleNR
20:29
Thursday, Jul 14, 2022Ivana Trump dies at age 73; All accounted for after devastating floods; Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister on IranNR
20:13
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022Dozens unaccounted for after major flooding; Inflation hits a 40-year high in US; Members of the 82nd Airborne Division chorus sing ‘My Girl’NR
20:37
Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022Jan. 6 hearing focus on extremist groups alleged coordination with Trump aids; US confirms top ISIS leader killed; Webb telescope releases 1st powerful images into deep spaceNR
20:17
Monday, Jul 11, 2022Wildfire in Yosemite threatens sequoia trees; Omicron subvariant becomes dominant variant in US; Children’s orchestra group plays on delayed planeNR
20:19
Sunday, Jul 10, 2022Firefighters battling Yosemite wildfire; Concerns grow over Omicron subvariants; Gas prices begin to fallNR
20:15
Saturday, Jul 09, 2022Battle over abortion moves to the streets; Details emerge in investigation of the assassination of Shinzo Abe; Elon Musk prepares to walk away from Twitter dealNR
20:15
Friday, Jul 08, 2022Former Japanese PM assassination sends shock waves; Small plane makes incredible landing on highway; Stranger surprise man who walked 33 miles to workNR
20:15
Thursday, Jul 07, 2022WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty; Video shows man stealing passenger plane in 2018; 'The Godfather' actor James Caan dies at 82NR