S13E208Fri, Jul 29, 2022
Death toll rises after devastating floods in Kentucky; US discusses prisoner swap with Russia; Dozens of POWs reportedly killed in Ukraine
NR | 07.29.22 | 20:53 | CC

World News Tonight with David MuirSeason 13Fri, Jul 29, 2022