20:04

Saturday, Jul 30, 2022 Biden tests positive for COVID-19 a second time; Massive wildfire explodes on California-Oregon border; Mega Million winning ticket bought in Illinois

20:53

Friday, Jul 29, 2022 Death toll rises after devastating floods in Kentucky; US discusses prisoner swap with Russia; Dozens of POWs reportedly killed in Ukraine

21:01

Thursday, Jul 28, 2022 Dangerous flash flooding causes multiple fatalities; 35 million Americans are under heat alerts in US; US economy shrinks in 2nd quarter

20:47

Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022 DOJ reportedly investigates Trump for alleged Jan. 6 actions, sources say; US proposes deal with Russia for Griner, Whelan freedom; Fed hikes interest rate 0.75% to combat raging inflation

21:08

Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022 Monkeypox cases in the US on the rise; Extreme weather brings flooding across the country; World War II veteran recognized

20:43

Monday, Jul 25, 2022 Thousands flee large wildfire; WHO declares monkeypox a ‘public health emergency’; ‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

20:22

Sunday, Jul 24, 2022 Pope Francis' visit to Canada; Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts; Extreme record-breaking temperatures in US

20:04

Saturday, Jul 23, 2022 California officials evacuate more than 6,000 people amid Oak fire; Russian missiles strike Odesa; WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

20:11

Friday, Jul 22, 2022 Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's 'dereliction of duty'; Steve Bannon is found guilty after refusing Jan. 6 committee subpoena; Russia and Ukraine sign a deal ending grain blockade

21:12

Thursday, Jul 21, 2022 NASA releases startling image of Lake Mead shrinkage; President Biden tests positive for COVID; Deadly heatwave continues to rock US

20:59

Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022 Heat wave creates dangerous conditions across US; Jan. 6 committee prepares for prime-time hearing Thursday; Ukraine's first lady delivers dramatic address to Congress

20:54

Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022 UK sees hottest day on record, fires near London; Families in Uvalde vent over failures; Putin travels to meet leaders of Iran, Turkey

20:57

Monday, Jul 18, 2022 Record-shattering heat hitting Texas; Investigation into Uvalde school shooting continues; Jury selection begins for trial of former Trump ally

20:10

Sunday, Jul 17, 2022 1st detailed report on Uvalde shooting outlines ‘shortcomings and failures’; Biden’s domestic agenda under threat; Child dies in car crash after being struck by murder suspect fleeing police

20:21

Saturday, Jul 16, 2022 Biden heads home amid fallout from controversial Saudi Arabia trip; Former NASCAR star fatally stabbed; Record breaking heat kills nearly 600 in Europe

20:27

Friday, Jul 15, 2022 Biden meets Saudi crown prince; Pilot faces charges for allegedly flying while drunk; US Olympian regains Olympic winning-title

20:29

Thursday, Jul 14, 2022 Ivana Trump dies at age 73; All accounted for after devastating floods; Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister on Iran

20:13

Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022 Dozens unaccounted for after major flooding; Inflation hits a 40-year high in US; Members of the 82nd Airborne Division chorus sing ‘My Girl’

20:37